Bane of the coloured tresses

While they give a glamorous appearance, it’s important to understand what damage colouring can do to hair over time

By | Shahnaz Husain | Published: 6:17 pm

However glamorous they may look, hair colourants and dyes can cause a lot of hair damage. Once the colour wears off, one wants to get the hair coloured again. It is this kind of repeated colouring that damages the hair, making it dry and brittle. Moreover, if dark hair is coloured to a lighter colour, a bleaching process is also used. This causes added damage.

So, before going in for colouring, it is essential to know the methods that are available and how they affect the hair. Permanent dyes and colours work by changing the structure of the hair and entering the inner layer. They actually strip off the outermost layer, in an uneven manner, in order to penetrate the inner layer. Damage to the outer layer, or cuticle, weakens the hair and also makes it dry, rough and dull.

Semi-permanent methods, like hair rinses and creams, last for 4 to 6 shampoos. They do not cause as much damage as the permanent dyes. Semi-permanent methods are suitable for disguising grey hair, or for lending a richer colour to dull hair.

Hair mascaras are somewhat like crayons, which can be used to “streak” strands of the hair. They are easier to use and remove and the effect lasts till the next hair wash.One can also use a natural hair colour which contains natural colourants like indigo, catechu and henna. It gives the hair a blackish brown colour and is free of chemical dyes.

Streaking is a method in which some strands are bleached or coloured. A few streaks of colour can also save the rest of the hair from damage and yet, give you a new and glamorous look.You go in for half-head streaking, only some strands are bleached and wrapped in special foil. It can start from the hairline to the crown, so that the streaked hair is fully visible. You will need to touch it up in about four weeks, as the roots of your original hair colour will show through. Or, if you have short hair, the ends can be streaked in a different colour.

It is also very essential to choose the right colour, which goes with the colour tone of your skin. For instance, a blonde or whitish colour would not suit an Indian skin tone. However, a lighter colour may be used for highlighting or streaking.

Experts recommend that the colour you choose for highlighting your hair should be three shades lighter than your natural hair colour. The new trend is to highlight only the tips of the hair. It also helps to limit the damage.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .