Bangladesh: At least 5 people killed, several others injured as boat capsizes in Munshiganj

By ANI Published Date - 06:00 AM, Sun - 6 August 23

Dhaka: At least five people were killed and several others went missing after a boat carrying 46 people capsized after a collision with a bulkhead in a tributary of the Padma river in Bangladesh’s Munshiganj on Saturday, Bangladesh-based The Daily Star reported.

The incident took place at around 8:30 pm (local time) when a sand-laden trawler collided with a boat near Subchani Bazar in Autshahi Union of Tongibari Upazila, The Daily Star reported citing Louhajang Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Qayes Ahmed.

As per the news report, “We have recovered the bodies of five people. Four of them have already been sent to a local hospital. A diving team is coming from Dhaka to comb the river.”Â Police and fire services have reached the spot to begin rescue operations, according to The Daily Star report. Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Finance and Administration) Suman Dev said he was visiting the site of the incident.