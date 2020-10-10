Bangladesh national arrested with fake Aadhaar in Hyderabad

According to the police, the woman, Moyna Akter alias Munni (35) of Bangladesh, come to the city about 15 years ago and had settled here. She married G Anjaneyulu in 2017.

By | Published: 6:17 pm

Hyderabad: A Bangladesh national and her husband were arrested by the Uppal police on charges of fraudulently obtaining an Aadhaar card and other documents. According to the police, the woman, Moyna Akter alias Munni (35) of Bangladesh, come to the city about 15 years ago and had settled here. She married G Anjaneyulu in 2017.

As her earnings were not sufficient, she allegedly began prostitution and later started bringing women from Bangladesh and forced them into the flesh trade in the city. She was arrested a couple of years ago and during investigation, it was found that she had obtained documents fraudulently based on which a case was booked by the police. On Saturday, she was arrested along with her husband who helped her in getting the documents fraudulently.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .