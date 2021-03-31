Bank of Maharashtra opens new branch in Nirmal

With opening of the new state-of-the-art branch, the bank now has a total of 32 branches in Telangana

By | Published: 12:36 am 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Nirmal District Collector Musharraf Faruqui inaugurated the Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) branch in Nirmal district in the presence of BOM Hyderabad zonal manager, Divesh Dinkar.

With opening of the new state-of-the-art branch, the bank now has a total of 32 branches in Telangana. The branch will cater to all basic banking transactions and also specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering retail, agri and MSME sectors, according to a press release.

Faruqui appreciated the bank for extending GECL support under Atmanirbhar Bharat to 2,153 units during pandemic and covering more than 90 per cent beneficiaries in PM SVANidhi in Telangana.

Divesh Dinkar said, “We are delighted to open one new branch in Nirmal which is a one-stop shop for the banking needs of the customer and enhance our customer experience through this branch.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .