Bankers withholding pension, PM-Kisan amounts to cover crop loans: CPI (M)

CPI (M) leaders under the leadership of Party district state committee member, Athimela Manik have presented a representation to the lead bank manager in Sangareddy on Wednesday in the regard.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 10:03 PM

Sangareddy: CPI (M) Party lashed at the bankers in the district accusing them of withholding pension, PM Kisan, and other benefits to cover the pending crop loans of farmers in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Manik alleged that the banks are withholding amounts that the government deposited in farmer’s accounts after the procurement of paddy and other grains. He demanded that Collector Valluru Kranthi issue an order in this regard to allow the farmers to withdraw the amount from accounts. Manik said that the farmers can invest the amount on purchasing seeds and fertilisers.