| Banks To Remain Shut For 18 Days In August Full List Here

Banks to remain shut for 18 days in August; Full list here

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:03 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will be closed for a total of 18 days in August including six-weekend leaves.

Many bank holidays are regional and differ from state to state and bank to bank. The RBI has classified the holidays into three categories: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement, and bank closings.

Here are bank holidays in August under Negotiable Instruments Act:

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi – Gangtok

August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) – Jammu and Srinagar

August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) – Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi

August 11: Raksha Bandhan – Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

August 12: Raksha Bandhan – Kanpur and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day – Imphal

August 15: Independence Day – All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) – Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

August 18: Janmashtami – Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi – Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami – Hyderabad

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva – Guwahati

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi – Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Panaji

List of weekend leaves:

August 7: First Sunday

August 13: Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day

August 14: Second Sunday

August 21: Third Sunday

August 27: Fourth Saturday

August 28: Fourth Sunday