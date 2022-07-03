Bansilalpet stepwell to be restored on lines of Amritsar Gurudwara stepwell: Talasani

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Hyderabad: The Bansilalpet stepwell will be restored on the lines of the Amritsar Gurudwara Stepwell and will be turned into a tourist attraction, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said here on Sunday after inspecting the water body along with Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

The houses around the stepwell would be painted in a uniform colour to scale up the beauty of the stepwell and its vicinity.

“The stepwell will be beautifully illuminated and in the amphitheatre, programmes will be held,” the Minister said and mentioned that after work on restoring the stepwell began, the groundwater levels in the localities around the stepwell had increased.