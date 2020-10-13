Banswada Rural CI in ACB net

Speaking at a press meet, ACP DSP Ravi Kumar said that Pratap Singh and Adimela Shiva Prasad jointly did 1.15 cores worth construction works including a water tank near Nizamabad under Panchayati Raj department, under the license of Pratap Singh.

Kamareddy: ACB officials red-handedly caught Banswada Rural CI Chamantula Tata Babu while accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe at his house in Kamareddy from a complainant Meghavat Prathap Singh of Banswada.

According to ACB DSP Ravi Kumar, Pratap Singh draw the bills of the work and did not pay the amount to Shiva Prasad who filed a cheating complaint agaisnt the former. Subsequently, the court imposed imprisonment to him.

DSP said that Pratap Singh then approached the High Court and obtained anticipatory bail under 41-A of the CRPC Act and appealed to Banswada Rural CI Tata Babu to enforce anticipatory bail to avoid arrest. But the CI demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe from Pratap to do the same. After repeated appeals, the CI reduced the bribe to Rs 20,000 and had taken Rs 10,000 from Pratap to follow the procedure a few days back.

