Bappa’s immersion begins on a colourful note

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 10:58 PM

A large number of women bid adieu to Ganesha at Hussain Sagar here on Thursday. - Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Religious fervour has gripped Hyderabad and its suburbs as the immersion of Ganesh idols commenced with colourful processions weaving through the city streets.

Devotees, energised by the festive spirit, danced and sang around their idols, while the beats of ‘dappu’ drums intensified the already lively atmosphere.

Various youth and colony welfare associations, who had set up Ganesh pandals, led vibrant evening processions to immersion sites at lakes and ponds, including Safilguda, Saroornagar, NTR Ghat, Sunnam Cheruvu, IDL, and Kapra.

While a few associations organised processions in auto trolleys and DCM vans, others, who installed more than 14-feet height Ganesh idols hired specially customised vehicles using a tractor and reached nearby lake to complete the immersion process. In response to the high turnout, civic authorities ensured smooth proceedings by deploying cranes at major immersion sites.

The areas around these water bodies were illuminated with LED lights for the convenience of devotees.

With tight security measures in place, the immersion process is proceeding efficiently, and the festive atmosphere is set to continue as Anantha Chaturdashi, the day that concludes Ganesh Chaturthi, approaches.