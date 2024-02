BAPS Hindu Mandir, UAE | First Hindu Temple in UAE | Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple Inauguration by PM Modi

The BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the UAE, is a symbol of religious tolerance and cultural understanding

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 07:42 PM

The BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the UAE, is a symbol of religious tolerance and cultural understanding. Located in Abu Mureikhah, it was constructed in 2014 and completed in 2023, with plans to be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024.