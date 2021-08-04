Barbie dolls made in honour of pandemic first responders

One of the Barbie dolls is modelled after Dame Sarah Gilbert who designed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which is the widely used vaccine for coronavirus in the world.

By | Published: 5:18 pm

Hyderabad: Mattel has come out with a line of six special Barbie dolls that honour the work of selfless medical workers who are battling the pandemic. Mattel company is often criticised for promoting unrealistic standards of womanhood. But, this move will definitely be lauded by many people.

One of the Barbie dolls is modelled after Dame Sarah Gilbert who designed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which is the widely used vaccine for coronavirus in the world. Other models include an Australian medic who created reusable gowns for health workers and a Brazilian biomedical researcher and others working in the science, technology, engineering and Math field.

Dame Sarah Gilbert said to ‘BBC News’ that she found the doll ‘strange’ at first, but she hopes that young girls around the world consider a career in science and hopefully will one day want to become vaccinologists. The doll which bears her likeness sports auburn hair and wears a navy blue pantsuit with a white blouse and oversized black glasses.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .