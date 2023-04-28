Mattel launches first Barbie with Down syndrome

Mattel closely worked with the National Down Syndrome Society to create the Barbie with Down syndrome

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Image: Instagram

Hyderabad: Toy company Mattel has recently unveiled its first Barbie doll with Down syndrome in a bid to offer kids diverse representation and inclusivity.

Mattel collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society to create the Barbie. According to the company, the Barbie design, including the doll’s sculpt, clothing, accessories, and packaging were made under guidance from NDSS.

Sharing the video of the new doll, Barbie’s official Instagram page wrote, “Dressed in the colors and symbols of the community, she wears matching ankle foot orthotics, and a three-chevron necklace representing the three copies of the 21st chromosome that result in the characteristics associated with Down syndrome – and represents “the lucky few” who have someone with Down syndrome in their life (sic).”

Kandi Pickard, NDSS president and CEO, has reportedly said in a statement, “This means so much for our community, who, for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation.”

He took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “I am at a loss for words. Today is a powerful day for not only the #Downsyndrome community but also the #disability community and beyond. Thank you so much to my amazing team@NDSS for your tireless work on this @Barbie doll with Down syndrome. @Mattel (sic),”

Since being posted, internet users have been pouring heart-warming comments on the video. “This brought tears to my eyes. So many little girls with Down syndrome, their smiles are a little bit brighter today! How inspiring (sic),” a user wrote. “Thank you. My daughter with DS is very excited for her new Barbie that has braces on her feet like her (sic),” said another.