Barracuda acquires zero-trust network access provider Fyde

San Francisco: Cloud-enabled security solutions provider Barracuda said it has acquired Fyde, a zero-trust network access provider based in Palo Alto, California, and Porto, Portugal.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This acquisition expands the capabilities of Barracuda’s secure access service edge (SASE) offering to help customers with digital migrations to the public cloud, the company said on Wednesday.

“Remote work is here to stay, cloud migrations are accelerating, and traditional corporate perimeters have disappeared,a¿ BJ Jenkins, President and CEO at Barracuda, said in a statement.

“Fyde offers a powerful ZTNA solution that works on any infrastructure, any device, and with any application on a corporate network. With this acquisition, Barracuda is providing distributed businesses a new way to modernise remote access, enforce global security and access policies, and achieve seamless connectivity without compromising productivity.”

The Fyde solution is available immediately as Barracuda CloudGen Access to businesses of all sizes.

It will be available in the coming weeks for Managed Service Providers.

ZTNA improves the flexibility, agility, and scalability of application access enabling digital businesses to thrive without exposing internal applications directly to the internet, reducing risk of attack, according to Gartner.