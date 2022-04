Basketball Championship: Pushpan Sports Academy emerge champions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:35 AM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: Pushpan Sports Academy team defeated S B Basketball Academy 10-12 in the U-16 girls final of the 5×5 District Level Basketball Championship held at Decathlon, Kompally on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in U-16 boys, Pushpan Sports Academy A downed Pushpan Sports Academy B 35-24 to emerge champions.

Tejas Reddy and Viha Reddy were adjudged most valuable players in boys and girls categories respectively.

Results: U-16 Boys: Pushpan Sports Academy A bt Pushpan Sports Academy B 35-24; Girls: Pushpan Sports Academy team bt S B Basketball Academy 10-12; U-12 Boys: Pushpan Lakers bt SB Academy 16-9.

