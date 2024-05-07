The Future Kids School secure twin basketball titles

The Future Kids School (FKS) Under-14 girls and boys teams secured titles in the League cum Knock Out Basketball Tournament at Apollo Ground Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 May 2024, 11:18 PM

The Future Kids School hoopsters after their triumphs in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: The Future Kids School (FKS) Under-14 girls and boys teams secured titles in the League cum Knock Out Basketball Tournament at Apollo Ground Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Monday.

In the girls final, they defeated Pushpan Sports Academy (PSA) 24-18 to clinch the title. FKS’ Riddhina and PSA’s Vedaya emerged as top performers with scores of 10 and 8 respectively. In the boys category, FKS edged past PSA 17-16 to win the trophy.

Results: Finals: U-17: Girls: The Future Kids School 24 (Riddhina 10) bt Pushpan Sports Academy 18 (Vedaya 8); Boys: The Future Kids School 17 bt Pushpan Sports Academy 16; U-14: Boys: Pushpan Sports Academy 29 (Dhruv 14) bt The Future Kids School 27 (Aryan Raj 14); Girls: Pushpan Sports Academy 16 (Deepika 8) bt Born 2 Win 12 (Vaishnavi 4).