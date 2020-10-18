Bathukamma, Dasara festivities lift kids’ spirits

Videos explaining the mythology and history behind these festivals were played to the students

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Students of classes I and II of DPS Nacharam celebrated the festivals of Bathukamma and Dasara with full fervour. Children turned up in traditional dresses for the virtual event and displayed beautiful flower arrangements (Bathukamma) that they made for the occasion. Videos explaining the mythology and history behind these festivals were played to the students. Teachers lined up numerous fun-filled activities and dances for the students. It was fun watching the children dance and participate in the activities online.

