Battle for beer ends happily for tipplers in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 07:01 PM

Mancherial: For the Thagubothula Sankshema Sangham, a forum for tipplers, the right to a chilled bottle of Kingfisher Lite (Premium) beer in the scorching summer was almost equivalent to a fundamental right.

And when wine shop owners denied them that right saying there were no stocks of that particular variety of the beer, their Mancherial district president Kotrangi Tharun came to their rescue.

Tharun, who garnered attention with a petition to the Prohibition and Excise officials on Monday asking them to ensure availability of the beer in wine shops in the district, became an instant hero on Tuesday when many wine shops made available stocks of Kingfisher Premium for its fans.

His efforts were appreciated by the beer buffs in the district, who felicitated him with a shawl on Tuesday for “winning in his unique battle” against the shortage of the beer.

He had earlier shared a picture of him holding a bottle of “KF Lite” that he managed to pick up from a wine shop. On Monday, Tharun’s petition hit headlines when he pointed out to officials that Telangana had earned an income of Rs.670 crore in just 18 days by selling beer, and that shortage of beer was not fair. The particular variety, which was not too strong and “just right” for a chilled swig of beer in the summer, was being missed by many who were struggling to beat the scorching heat.

His petition had gone viral on social media platforms. However, Excise officials denied any increase in the supply of the beer as a response to Tharun’s petition.

ey said there might have been a shortage of the beer at some outlets due to various reasons. The supply of the beer was rationed following a significant decline in brewing of the beer.

“Due to a dip in production of that beer variety, shops were unable to keep sufficient stocks. Additionally, shops are allocated a quantity of the liquor consumed last year in view of the model code of conduct,” an official said.