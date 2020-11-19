Battle for Hyderabad Mayor post between BJP and MIM, says BJP MP

Dharmapuri Arvind alleged that TSEC had surrendered to the ruling party and was implementing its orders

Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: Nizamabad MP and BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind said that the main battle for the Mayor’s post in the GHMC elections will be between the BJP and the MIM as TRS is only trying to scuttle the chances of BJP by encouraging MIM.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he alleged that the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) had surrendered to the ruling party and was implementing its orders. “On the other hand, people of the city are seething with anger against the government. The voters can go ahead and take the money offered by the TRS but they will vote for BJP,” he said.

He said that the city’s water bodies had vanished and pollution had increased under the six year rule of the TRS. He alleged that the State government has given a free hand to industries to pollute the air and ground water.

He also claimed that the Centre treats all communities alike and constructed houses for minorities under the Awas Yojana besides providing free treatment to them under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

