Battleground Mobile India Series 2024 grand finale to be held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 04:56 PM

Hyderabad: Krafton India is set to host the highly anticipated Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 (BGIS) Grand Finale Hyderabad, dubbed as India’s biggest battle Royale Esports event at Hitex, Madhapur from June 28.

The final 16 top-tier teams, comprising of young and talented players from across the country, will converge in the city, showcasing their skills and strategy to claim the championship title. These teams have been competing in several online rounds over the past months to secure their spot in the top 16.

The tournament features a staggering prize pool of Rs 2 crore, which is a testament to the growth of India’s Esports industry and Krafton’s commitment to providing a platform for both amateur and professional teams to show case their talent, a press release said.

Hyderabad’s emergence as a gaming destination receives a significant boost with BGIS 2024 Finale, promising a unique experience for the local gaming community. With free entry tickets already reserved, BGIS 2024 is set to captivate the city with three days of intense competition and entertainment.

For fans seeking a premium experience, elite passes are also available for purchase, with perks including premium seating, meals, exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with esports personalities, and special merchandise. Priced at Rs. 5,000 per day, all revenues generated from the sale of elite passes will be contributed to the Abhinav Bindra Foundation, supporting traditional sports.

Fans and gaming enthusiasts can also catch all the action live on Krafton India Esports YouTube channel.