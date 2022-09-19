Battling odds, gutsy Jagtial girl chases her dreams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:31 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Rachana tying a custom-made silver rakhi to IT Minister KT Rama Rao. She completed her B Tech in June this year from CBIT with flying colours and has landed four job offers.

Hyderabad: Undeterred by several challenges, Rudra Rachana chased her dreams and now has four job offers from leading IT companies. And, IT Minister KT Rama Rao helped her in the endeavour and assured all help to her in pursuing further higher studies.

A native of Thandriyal village, Jagtial district, Rudra Rachana is an orphan from a poor family. She and her sister had to face many hardships. Rachana stayed in an orphanage while pursuing her tenth

standard.

She pursued a diploma course in Hyderabad while staying at the Government-run State Home in Yousufguda. In 2019, she cracked the ECET and secured a seat in BTech Computer Science course at CBIT, Gandipet. However, she could not afford the college and hostel fees. A request was made to the IT Minister through Twitter three days before the last date to pay the fees. Responding immediately, the Minister met Rachana and extended financial assistance for college expenses.

Buoyed with the financial assistance extended by the Minister, she completed B Tech in June this year with flying colours and got four job offers in her final semester. On Monday, Rachana and her relatives met the Minister at Pragathi Bhavan.

It was an emotional moment for Rachna when she tied a Rakhi to the Minister, who stood by her like a brother all through the tough times. The young woman bought a custom-made silver rakhi with the money she had saved. The Minister too became emotional listening to Rachana. He assured her of all help in her future endeavours, including her dream of becoming a Civil Servant.

Later, Rama Rao tweeted “Nothing more gratifying than seeing someone you assisted come back to you after they’ve fulfilled their dreams. Rachana came after graduating with 4 job offers!! Cognizant, Wipro among the offers she received. Congratulated her & wished her the best in her future pursuits”