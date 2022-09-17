Tank Bund Shiva invites KTR to new home, Minister says he will visit soon

By Epsita Gunti Published: Updated On - 02:42 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Hyderabad: Living on the banks of the Hussain Sagar, Shiva has been saving lives for several years now. He rescues people who jump into the lake to end their life. When unsuccessful in doing so, he recovers their bodies and thus earned the name ‘Tank Bund Shiva’.

Recognised for his humanitarian work, the 32-year-old was recently sanctioned a double-bedroom house as part of the State government’s Dignity Housing Scheme.

“I once said in a video interview that if KTR sir watches it, I know for sure he’ll help me. He recognised my service to our community and put a roof over my head,” he said, thanking IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Shiva and his family lived in a makeshift house near Tank Bund. Both he and his wife, Shanti, help the police in recovering bodies from the lake. He has saved around 120 lives so far and says he will continue to do so.

They will be relocating to their new home on September 26. But before they do, Shiva has one request.

“For over 25 years, I have been at this lake doing my best to save people. I did that because I believe when you help others, help will come for you in return. And it has come in the form of the kind-hearted Minister. Our only wish is his presence when we step into our new home. He is the one who gave it to us, so he should be the one beside us when we celebrate,” he said.

Acknowledging Shiva’s request on Twitter, the Minister said he would soon visit Shiva’s new home.

For somebody who has spent his childhood days lost in the bylanes of Chaderghat, begging and surviving with no support whatsoever, to have a place he can call home means the world to Shiva. And to have his beloved Minister by his side makes his world happier, he said.