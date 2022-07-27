KT Rama Rao says Central Government stifling the voice of opposition

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:56 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: Taking serious objection to the suspension of three TRS MPs from Rajya, IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao wondered what the BJP-led Government was afraid of and why it was suppressing the voice of opposition.

The Minister on Wednesday tweeted “Its a shame that instead of agreeing to a discussion and debate on inflation, price rise and GST hike on essentials, NPA Government decided to suspend three TRS party MPs from Rajya Sabha for 10 days,”

The Minister further tweeted “What’s the Government afraid of? Why stifle the voice of opposition?”

Three TRS MPs, including Divikonda Damodar Rao, B Lingaiah Yadav and Peddiraju Ravindra and 16 other members from four other parties were suspended from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for disrupting the proceedings in the Upper House.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .