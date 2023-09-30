BC Commission conducting socio-economic study of BCs in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:32 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

TS BC Commission has accelerated the process of conducting a scientific study on the socio, educational, employability, and political status of BCs in Telangana as mandated in the Terms of Reference provided by the government to the Commission

Hyderabad: The State Backward Class Commission has accelerated the process of conducting a scientific study on the socio, educational, employability, and political status of BCs in the State as mandated in the Terms of Reference (TOR) provided by the government to the Commission.

The BC Commission held a special meeting on Saturday, attended by chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, along with Backward Classes Welfare department principal secretary Burra Venkatesham and other heads of the department. The meeting reviewed the implementation of welfare schemes, reservation policy, complete details of allocation of funds to the beneficiaries sub-caste-wise, details of students admitted in Residential Schools, Scholarships provided, employment opportunities provided through conduct of coaching and other related issues.

The chairman informed that the Commission held meetings with heads of line departments including Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Tribal, Minority, BC Welfare, Planning Department, Agriculture, School Education, Intermediate Education, State Council for Higher Education, Employment & Training, Women Development & Child Welfare and other wings of BC Welfare Department.

The chairman urged officials to submit relevant data promptly and in special formats designed by the commission.

