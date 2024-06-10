BC Commission expedites Caste Census action plan preparations

On Monday, the commission held a meeting with experts, sociologists, caste leaders, peoples' organisations and NGOs to prepare the modalities to conduct the Census.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 07:09 PM

Hyderabad: In the wake of the State government planning to hold the Caste Census in the State in July, Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes has expedited the process of finalising methodology, modalities and questionnaire for this purpose.

On Monday, the commission held a meeting with experts, sociologists, caste leaders, peoples’ organisations and NGOs to prepare the modalities to conduct the Census.

According to Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, the expert team suggested that the Census modalities should include socio – economic, educational, employability, political and scientific aspects to make it authentic and error free.

The meeting discussed the recent caste surveys conducted in various States, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka, he said, adding that the survey methodology were discussed in depth.

“Soon the Commission will invite representatives of Caste Associations, community leaders, NGOs, social scientists, and Linguistic experts for their advice and suggestions,”he informed.

Representatives of various social and citizen forums, including Justice Chandra Kumar, Murali Manohar, PL Vishweshwar Rao, retired IAS officer Akunuri Murali, I Thirumali, Simhadri and Padmaja Shaw took part in the discussion.