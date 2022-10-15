BC voters in Munugode are with TRS (BRS), says Vaddiraju Ravichandra

Khammam: The voters from backward classes were with the TRS (BRS) and the party was going to win the Munugode by-election, Rajya Sabha member and prominent BC leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra said.

BC voters trust the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the party working president KT Rama Rao. It was in the TRS rule that BCs witnessed development as the State government introduced several schemes for their welfare, the MP said.

The Khammam MP has been campaigning in Munugode along with local TRS leaders for the last few days. He hoped that the party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy could easily win the by-poll as the local voters were not trusting the BJP nor its candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy.

Speaking to Telangana Today here on Saturday Ravichandra affirmed that the party’s poll prospects would not change even as disgruntled leaders like Boora Narsaiah Goud, an ex-MP, quit the party as cadres and voters in Munugode were with the TRS.

“I have been touring the constituency and there was a clear edge to TRS in the by-election as the majority of BC voters were supporting the party. Congress leader Palle Ravi Kumar, a prominent BC leader in Nalgonda joining the TRS proves it”, he noted.

The voters believe that the BJP candidate Raj Gopal Reddy failed to develop the constituency and they were ready to teach a lesson to him in the by-election. The voters were very well aware of the fact that Raj Gopal Reddy joined BJP for the sake of a Rs.18000 crore contract, he pointed out.

IT Minister Rama Rao’s assurance to adopt Munugode would have a positive impact on voters, Ravichandra said. The voters who were enjoying the fruits of schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, Dalit Bandhu and others want to support TRS, Ravichandra said.

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Congress president A Revanth Reddy were no match to the visionary leader Chandrashekhar Rao. The public in Munugode were not in a mood to trust Congress and BJP leaders, he added.