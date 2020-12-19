Be cautious against divisive forces: Jagadish Reddy

Distributing clothes to Christians at Haliya in the district for Christmas festival, Jagdish Reddy said the people of Telangana always followed the culture of unity in diversity

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Saturday asked the people to be alert against divisive forces that were conspiring to create unrest in the State.

Distributing clothes to Christians at Haliya in the district for Christmas festival, Jagdish Reddy said the people of Telangana always followed the culture of unity in diversity. To encourage it, the State government has been distributing clothes to Hindus, Muslims and Christians on their respective festivals. “People should be alert and thwart any effort made by the divisive forces to disturb the peace and harmony in the State,” he said.

Pointing out that political parties have earlier treated minorities as vote banks, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took several bold decisions for the welfare of the minorities. The State administration under Chandrashekhar Rao was the most effective one and a model for other states in the country, he said.

Jagdish Reddy said people in other states were keen on having similar governance in their States too since the TRS government was top in the country in implementation of welfare schemes and developmental programmes.

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLC Tera Chinnapa Reddy, district Rythu Bandhu committee president Ramchandra Naik and others were also present.

