Be cautious if you get WhatsApp international calls

We should agree that WhatsApp is one of the easiest and most convenient communication platforms for users, who can have conversations wherever they are in the world.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:50 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: Are you receiving WhatsApp international calls or messages from an unknown number? Then beware; it is a scam.

We should agree that WhatsApp is one of the easiest and most convenient communication platforms for users, who can have conversations wherever they are in the world.

But it has also become the main hub for scammers to loot people.

If you are receiving calls from Ethiopia (+251), Malaysia (+60), Indonesia (+62), Kenya (+254), Vietnam (+84), and others then try to avoid such calls if it is an unknown number.

As we all know, WhatsApp calls originate through the internet, thus these codes do not necessarily imply that the calls are coming from those countries. According to media reports, agencies sell these overseas numbers to local scammers.

A section of netizens are reporting about the new WhatsApp scam on Twitter. Don’t become prey by answering such calls. Also, it is advisable to reject or ignore the calls and later block and report the number.

The other WhatsApp scam is that users are getting WhatsApp messages about receiving job offers that allow them to do part-time work from home. In that case, we suggest you block and report such contacts.