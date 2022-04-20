Be part of making Siddipet hygenic city, Harish tells women

Wed - 20 April 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has inaugurated the second Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) built as part of the underground drainage (UGD) system being built in Siddipet at Narsapur Tank on the outskirts of the town on Wednesday.

The State government had granted Rs 301 crore to build a 324-KM long drainage system, three STPs, Septic Tanks, and UGD link chambers from all the houses. As part of this 312-KM long UGD workes, and two STPs have been completed so far. The first STP, which was built close to Chinthal Cheruvu had a capacity of treating 7.5 million liters per day.

Addressing the people Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the new STP will treat 11 million liters per day. The Minister said they had built the UGD within three and half years by spending a huge amount to transform Siddipet into a clean city. Underlining the importance of women’s participation in transforming Sididpet into a clean and hygienic town, Rao has called upon the women not to dump the waste in UGDs which will block the flow of drain water. Stating that Siddipet town has got 18 awards so far, the Minister sought the participation of people to make Siddipet a much-improved town.

The Narsapur STP, built with an outlay of Rs 12.50 crore, had a running capacity of 7.5 million liters per day. The treated water will be released into the Narsapur tank which will eventually be used for other than drinking purposes. Under the STP, 13,900 houses and 68,761 population will be covered.

Elaborating on various development works undertaken by the government to Sididpet, the Minister has said that they got Medical College, Nursing College, Polytechnic College, Women Degree College, and many others to Siddipet during the last eight years. He further said that all the tanks in and around Siddipet town were overflowing in mid-summer as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao brought Godavari water by taking up Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). MP Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MC Farooq Hussain, Municipal Chairman K Manjula, Commissioner Ravindar Reddy and others were present.

