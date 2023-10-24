Telangana Police file case over damage to Medigadda barrage

Police in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district registered a case against unknown persons for damaging Laxmi (Medigadda) barrage, a part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

By IANS Updated On - 06:31 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

On a complaint by an Assistant Executive Engineer, a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 427 for mischief and Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act section 3 was registered against unknown persons at Mahadevpur Police Station.

A. Ravinkanth, Assistant Executive Engineer at Medigadda barrage, stated in his complaint that while on duty on October 21 at around 6.20 p.m., he heard a big sound on the barrage. He inspected the barrage along with the road bridge with Bidyuth Debnath, Foreman of L&T and found some damage at piers numbering 19, 20 and 21 of Block 7 on left bank and slabs and parapet wall resting on pier number 20 are disturbed and sunk (Maharashtra state) side.

Suspecting sabotage, the official lodged a complaint with the police. After registering an FIR, police formed a special team for the investigation.

The incident led to temporary closure of the bridge of the barrage across Godavari river that links Telangana with Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

Constructed by L&T, the barrage is 1.6 kilometer long and the portion which is partially sunk is only 356 meters from Maharashtra.

The six-member expert team sent by the Centre on Tuesday visited the barrage. The team headed by National Dam Safety Authority chairman Anil Jain inspected the barrage to assess the damage.

The team, which was accompanied by KLIP engineer-in-chief N. Venkateshwarlu and L&T officials, spoke to irrigation officials about the incident that happened on October 21.

Taking a serious note of sinking of a portion of of the barrage, Ministry of Jal Shakti has sent the committee to examine the reasons for the sinking of the piers of the barrage

The project engineers have stated that there is no threat to the barrage. They said the repair will be carried out after assessing the damage.

The incident has evoked sharp reaction from opposition Congress and BJP. They blamed poor design and low quality of work for the incident and demanded resignation of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao owning moral responsibility. They also alleged that the incident proved their allegation of large-scale corruption in the project.