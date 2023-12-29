Telangana govt to order judicial probe into Kaleshwaram

The Government has nothing personal against any officials or anyone else involved in the construction of the barrages as part of KLIS, says Uttam Kumar Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:46 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Komatreddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnnam Prabhakar visited Medigadda Barrage as part of a stock- taking mission on Friday.

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttamkumar Reddy declared that the State Government would order a judicial probe into the irregularities into the implementation of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

The Government has nothing personal against any officials or anyone else involved in the construction of the barrages as part of KLIS. But the concerns being raised by people have to be addressed and the responsibility should be fixed for quality lapses, he said while speaking to media persons at Medigadda on Friday.

Also Read Pranahita-Chevella project back on the anvil

Dismissing the bomb blast theory sought to be attributed for the sagging of piers, the Minister said it sounded improper. “The probe will be entrusted to a sitting judge. The inquiry, investigation and repair works will happen and this will make the project non-operational or less operational for a period of time,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said, adding due to the damage of the Medigadda and Annaram barrages, the SRSP Phase II ayacut would be reduced in this crop.

As on date, the total cost of the project is Rs.1.27 lakh crore and there was no clarity on how much more expenditure would have to be incurred. The financial burden on Telangana government due to Kaleshwaram project would be Rs.15,000 crore a year. About Rs.10,000 crore bills were still pending with the irrigation department, the Minister said.

“Our suspicions regarding Kaleshwaram project’s design, quality, and sustainability have come true. We had raised those doubts in the Assembly and in the Parliament. But the then BRS government stressed that the project as the world’s largest project,” Uttam Kumar Reddy reminded. He further said that the representatives of the L&T and other agencies were asked to participate during the power point presentation so that they can present their point of view.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did not utter a word over the Meddigadda accident. Irrigation officials were barred access to the area and closed the barrage on both sides. All those, who were responsible for the damage would be held accountable, the Minister said.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the areas that should have been covered under the Pranahita-Chevella project were left high and dry. “The KLIS has failed to quench their thirst” he said.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatreddy Venkat Reddy said the KLIS was not in consonance with standard procedures. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy wanted steps to fix the responsibility for the lapses. Transport Minister Ponnnam Prabhakar also expressed his disappointment over the sinking of Medigadda piers.