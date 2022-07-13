Be smart with makeup choices in rainy season

Published Date - 06:00 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: With the advent of the monsoon, the humidity will be at its peak and that will lead to sweating and dripping of makeup. Waterproof makeup products may be more suitable. They contain ingredients like fats, waxes, and silicon, which do not allow the makeup to get wet and become runny.

A powder-based foundation will last longer in the humid weather. Also, using a primer is very essential before applying the makeup, the reason being that it acts as a barrier between your skin and the makeup. This is the most essential step for prepping up your skin and holding the makeup for a longer time

Leave out foundation and go for compact powder. Carry wet tissues and compact powder in your handbag, to refresh both skin and makeup. If you want to apply foundation, apply an astringent lotion first, using cotton wool. After a few minutes, wrap an ice cube in a clean cloth and apply it on the skin, for a few seconds at a time. This also helps to close the pores.

The trend is towards the natural look, with less blush-on. A faint flush would be suitable. Powder blushers are easier to apply and are best for humid weather. Apply on the cheekbones and slightly below it. You can use your fingertips to dot the area with a blusher. Then, blend with the brush, outwards and slightly upwards, making sure there are no harsh lines or a blotchy effect.

Using waterproof eye makeup basics (liner, kohl, and mascara) are recommended in rainy weather to save your makeup from dripping away. Use brow gel for your brows to give it the best look.

Also, try using brown waterproof mascara for your eyebrows.

Gloss and cream lipstick should not be used as they would bleed in the humid weather.

For the lips, frosted sheen, or glimmer would be good. Opt for soft mattes, pink shades, or soft browns instead of the bold and bright reds. Go for earthy colours. Keep your lipsticks in the fridge during the monsoons.

Tips to make your makeup last longer:

When you apply powder, press the powder all over the face and neck, with a slightly damp sponge. This helps it to set and last longer.

Compact powder, rather than loose powder lasts longer and provides a smooth finish. Blot the makeup with tissue. Liquid eyeliners last longer than eye pencils. Applying foundation on the lips before helps lipstick last longer.

Makeup is all about enhancing your features. It’s best when it’s neither too much nor too little.

Shahnaz Husain