Bear, cubs stray into police station at Kanker in Chhattisgarh

The police personnel, though frightened by their presence, managed to chase away the animals

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Kothagudem: A female bear and its two cubs strayed into a police station at Kanker in Chhattisgarh. The animals entered the police station late on Sunday night and their movements were captured by a CCTV camera installed at the police station.

The police personnel, though frightened by their presence, managed to chase away the animals. The bear and the cubs were later seen roaming in localities like Sanjay Nagar, old bus stand, Masjid Chowk and other areas, sources said.

