Beauty secret: Using ice cubes on your face can work wonders

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 05:08 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: A night out in the town can literally turn into a nightmare in the morning if you don’t pay attention to your skin. Wearing too much makeup for too much time can lead to dull and lifeless skin the next morning. It gets even worse when you sleep without removing your makeup – say hello to pimples!

However, did you know that a simple beauty trick can be your go-to solution every time you are feeling upset about your skin condition?

Beauty experts are swearing by the use of ice cubes on the face as it not just helps increase blood circulation, but minimises breakouts and pores, and reduces inflammation leading to glowing skin. It is also the best way to treat puffiness on the face and battle dark circles under the eyes.

Some celebrities like Kate Moss suggest dipping the face in ice water. The supermodel had said in an interview, “Fill a sink (or bowl) with ice cubes, cold water, and slices of cucumber and hold your face in for as long as you can. It instantly reduces puffiness and tightens up your skin.”

Massaging your face with ice cubes can also help in increasing the absorption capability of the skin when applying other skincare products. If you do not prefer using the cubes directly on the face, then put them in a soft cotton cloth before you start your massage.

Mix it up

You can make and use different kinds of ice cubes like aloe vera ice cubes, tomato ice cubes, cucumber ice cubes, and green tea ice cubes. Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, too, swear by this beauty hack.