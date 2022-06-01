Try cold facial for instant, healthy glow

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:53 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Applying ice to skin for beauty purposes is known as cold therapy. It’s routinely used in the treatment to eliminate puffiness, reduce oiliness, ease acne and boost the skin’s healthy glow. Cold facials are especially beneficial for summer days.

Read on to see all that you can freeze to make your own beauty-boosting ice cubes to get supple, attractive and radiant skin.

Aloe vera ice cubes

Aloe vera ice cubes not only cool and soothe the skin, but also heal sunburnt skin. Take one bottle of natural aloe vera gel from inside the plant. Pour the gel into an ice cube tray three-quarters of the way. You can pour 2-3 drops of essential oil in each section and let it freeze for a few hours. You can also add marigold flowers to enhance cooling.

Take a few basil leaves in a cup of water and grind them. Add 2 tablespoons of natural aloe vera gel and mix. Keep the mixture in an ice-cube tray and let it freeze for a few hours and use it once or twice a month by rubbing them directly over your face and neck areas.

Rose water ice cubes

This is an amazing technique to give an instant and immediate glow to your skin.

Mix together 1 cup of concentrated rose water with 1 cup of water and add in rose petals in the ice cube tray. For extra cooling effects, you can add in peppermint essential oil or rose essential oil for an extra rosy glow. Freeze and your rose ice cubes are ready.

When ready for your facial treatment, boil some water and pour into a large bowl. Place your face over the steaming bowl with a towel over your head for max five minutes. Next, grab one of your rose ice blocks and gently roll the ice cube all over your face and neck. Finish off with a spritz of rosewater.

Alternatively, mix together 1/2 cup rose water and 1/2 cup witch hazel. Stir them well and put in a jar. Pour the mixture into the ice cube tray and allow it to freeze for a few hours. Take rose petals, preferably pink or red, rinse them well and transfer into a large pot. Add just enough water to cover all of the rose petals. Cover the pot and let it simmer for about 15 minutes or until the petals have lost the colour or even longer so the petals start to almost brew. Remove the petals out of the rose water pot and transfer the remaining liquid into a jar. Pour over ice cube trays and stick them in the freezer.