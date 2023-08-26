Bedurulanka 2012 Review: Set in 2012, released in 2023, and will deliver Crazy Entertainment forever

Bedurulanka 2012 is written and directed by debutant Clax. The film stars Kartikeya as Shiva, a VFX artist. Also, Kartikeya is an atheist in the film.

Preface:

Kartikeya has been well-known for his action and mass image ever since his debut. What if such a young and energetic actor enters the entertainment zone? That’s Bedurulanka 2012 for you.

Bedurulanka 2012 is written and directed by debutant Clax. The film stars Kartikeya as Shiva, a VFX artist. Also, Kartikeya is an atheist in the film. Neha Shetty plays Chitra, Kartikeya’s love interest. Ajay Gosh, Srikanth Iyengar, Auto Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, Rajkumar Kasireddy, and others. Loukya Entertainments produced the film. Mani Sharma composed the music.

Story:

Bedurulanka 2012 is a village drama set in the year 2012, when the world believed that the universe would collapse according to the Mayan calendar. The villagers of Bedurulanka believe this strongly and pray to God to show some empathy. Shiva doesn’t believe all this stuff. On the other hand, Bhushanam, played by Ajay Gosh, the brother-in-law of the village’s president, joins hands with a purohit Brahmam, played by Srikanth Iyenger, and a Christian Daniel, played by Auto Ram Prasad. Both Brahmam Baba and Father Daniel promise the villagers to save Bedurulanka from the so-called Yugantham. Shiva completely opposes this and tries to prove his disbelief and the villager’s superstitions. Who wins in this game is the rest of the film’s story.

Review:

Clax took a simple plot to write the story of Bedurulanka. But what makes his writing special is his creation of characters, their behaviours, and their transformations. Clax also excelled at writing dialogue to provide unlimited laughs. He filled the first half of the screenplay with some honest and genuine comedy writing, while the second half had many beeps and double-meaning dialogues that provided top-level humor. These dialogues work at their best because of the innocence of the characters created by Clax. Besides providing entertainment, Clax also held a strong message of social satire for the climax portions, which burst out with humongous humour at the end of the film. Clax’s writing might be simple, but the impact of his humour is ultimate.

Bedurulanka is technically okay, but what stands out among them all is Mani Sharma’s background score. Those soundtracks in the witty conversations are really funny and add great strength to the film.

Coming to the performances, it is good to see Kartikeya shifting from action to entertainment. He looks energetic throughout the entire film, enjoying the character he is playing. Rajkumar Kasireddy is the actual hero of the film, and you will truly feel the same when you watch the film, particularly the second half. not just the performance; even Kasireddy’s screen presence will make you laugh again and again. He is such a perfect fit for the role. Ajay Gosh and Srikanth Iyengar are at their absolute best in the film. Clax gave them the right roles and squeezed the best from them. Auto Ram Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Getup Srinu are also good entertainers in the film.

Endnote:

So what do I say about Bedurulanka 2012? It is the best film in August for Tollywood. It is the best comedy film in Telugu this year. It is surely worthy of being among the craziest films of all time in Tollywood. Thanks to Clax for this non-stop entertainment.

