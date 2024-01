HanuMan Movie Review By Saki | Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar | Tollywood News

The sequel is very much awaited, with Hanuman set to keep his promise to Rama. When Bollywood disappoints you with Adipurush, Tollywood actually teaches you how to treat an epic with HanuMan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 02:20 PM

HanuMan should be experienced only in theaters for its world and visualization created by Prasanth Varma.

The sequel is very much awaited, with Hanuman set to keep his promise to Rama. When Bollywood disappoints you with Adipurush, Tollywood actually teaches you how to treat an epic with HanuMan.