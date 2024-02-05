Justine Triet’s masterstroke: ‘The Anatomy of a Fall’ ignites a quest for unique cinema in India

This may not belong to the multiple film universes that release every other weekend. This is what good drama is about.

By Abhinav Published Date - 5 February 2024, 08:46 PM

Hyderabad: Occasionally, you watch a movie that makes you go wow and also makes you question as to why such films are not released in India more. You realise that the movie is not English but French. Coming at the heels of Napoleon, Anatomy of a Fall makes a statement and a case for more such films for the Indian market. This may not belong to the multiple film universes that release every other weekend. This is what good drama is about. This Justine Triet’s film is as close to perfection one can expect.

We have Sandra Voyter (Sandra Hüller), a German novelist living an isolated mountain chalet near Grenoble with her husband Samuel Maleski (Samuel Theis) and their special needs child Daniel (Milo Machado Graner).

Daniel returns from a walk with his service dog Snoop to find Samuel dead. This is the premise of an intriguing drama that unfolds. The narration is in multiple languages – a synonym to the multiple levels it operates on. Sandra, a German is living is France and is married to a French. Samuel’s death follows a piece that he plays which is an extract from 50 Cent’s P.I.M.P. Sandra is forced to give her statement in French and that too is shown with subtlety.

What is intriguing is that Triet leaves it to the audience to pick their respective sides. She follows Gustave Flaubert’s “There is no truth. There is only perception”, quote to heart. The lives of people involved is not showcased in a linear equation format but resembles a complex exponential integration equation. She also questions the process of justice meted out to an accused, not to mention, alternate trail including one by the media.

What is good to see is that Triet refuses to victimise Sandra and Sandra is not the perfect victim. She carries her own share of will-not-dos. As the story progresses, you are treated to a subtle change from a whodunnit to a near perfect courtroom drama reminiscent of Raj Khosla’s Mera Saaya. Triet does not rely on the traditional twists and turns but rather leaves it open to the audience to ponder Sandra’s innocence or the lack of till the very end. This is what keeps the grey cells going and at the same time is a perfect example of Elementary, my dear Watson.

It is interesting to see that her fate lies in the hands of her blind son. It is also interesting to see that Vincent may be in love with Sandra whom he is representing in court. It is interesting to see Triet’s narration go beyond the template of the genre.

Keeping up with the social media sensation – this is so elegant, so beautiful, just like a wow!! Do not miss this.