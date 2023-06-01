Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s next film begins with Pooja ceremony in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Bellamkonda Sreenivas completely disappointed his North India fans with his last film Chatrapathi. It’s a huge lesson for him that the YouTube craze doesn’t make an actor a star in some region. Despite taking a break after the huge disaster, Bellamkonda Sreenivas immediately started his next film, his 10th in his career today.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s upcoming film is going to be under the direction of Sagar K Chandra who delivered a blockbuster with Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati with the film Bheemla Nayak. The young director is now focusing on using Sreenivas’s energy to the full extent in this action entertainer.

Today, the makers conducted a Pooja ceremony in Hyderabad to start the film. Harish Shankar and Parasuram Petla graced the event.