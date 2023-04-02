Bellamkonda Sreenivas gets huge welcome at Hyderabad airport today

Bellamkonda Sreenivas fans and the other Telugu audiences gathered at the Hyderabad airport in huge numbers to welcome the actor and also congratulate him on the massive response for the Chatrapathi teaser

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:32 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: Bellamkonda Sreenivas is busy wrapping up all the works for his upcoming release, Chatrapathi. This film is the official remake of a Telugu blockbuster with the same title that we all know. The Bahubali duo, SS Rajamouli and Prabhas, made the film in Telugu in 2005. Bellamkonda Sreenivas remade the film in Hindi under the direction of VV Vinayak.

Chatrapathi teaser was released a couple of days ago, and it got an amazing response. The Hindi audience are surprised by the mass and action elements in the teaser. The Telugu audience are equally pleased that the original’s soul was not lost in the remake. This is the first step towards success for Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s launch in Bollywood.

Today, Bellamkonda Sreenivas returned to Hyderabad from Mumbai. His fans and the other Telugu audiences gathered at the airport in huge numbers to welcome the actor and also congratulate him on the massive response for the teaser in Bollywood. The fans also wished Bellamkonda Sreenivas a grand launch in Bollywood. The actor, in return, clicked a few pictures with the fans and then left.

Chatrapathi is going to be released this summer on May 12. The film is definitely going to open to good numbers at the box office after seeing such a response to the teaser recently. The makers are planning to release the film’s trailer in the second or third week of April.

Chatrapathi is produced by Pen Studios, which presented RRR in Hindi. Ravi Basrur composed the music for the film. Mahadev and Mayur Puni penned the screenplay and dialogues, respectively.

