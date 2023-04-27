Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sreenivas Bellamkonda break the dance floor with ‘Bareilly Ke Bazaar’

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sreenivas Bellamkonda's track from 'Chatrapathi' is a treat for fans as their dance moves will leave you impressed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:33 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: The gorgeous Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to burn the dance floor with Sreenivas Bellamkonda in ‘Bareilly Ke Bazaar’, the latest dance track from the highly anticipated Pan-India film ‘Chatrapathi’.

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, with music by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics by Mayur Puri, the track is a complete groovy masala number featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha in a sizzling avatar with Bellamkonda looking suave and stylish. Apart from their electric chemistry, ‘Bareilly Ke Bazaar’ also treats fans to the actors’ dance moves that will leave you impressed.

Talking about the song, Tanishk Bagchi said, “The song is very high energy, very sexy and just an overall fun dance track. Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz with their vocals brought in just the right tonality to Nushrratt’s smouldering avatar and Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s swag.”

Adds Sunidhi Chauhan, “Bareilly Ke Bazaar is a very sensuous track and the beats are addictive – We tried bringing in a flavour and vibe that would appeal to the masses and can’t wait for them to hear it.”

Says Nakash Aziz, “It was great collaborating with Sunidhi Chauhan and lending my voice to Sreenivas Bellamkonda. ‘Bareilly Ke Bazaar’ is a fun dance track that audiences are going to love.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents ‘Chatrapathi’, directed by VV Vinayak and written by Vijayendra Prasad. The film is an official remake of SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer with the same title. It marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and releases nationwide on May 12 2023.