Ben Affleck’s ‘AIR’ to stream directly on Prime Video in India from May 12

The first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, 'AIR' will premiere in India exclusively on Prime Video on May 12.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:33 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: It has just been announced that Ben Affleck’s ‘AIR’, from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures, and the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, will premiere in India exclusively on Prime Video on May 12.

‘AIR’ has been praised by audiences and critics alike, currently boasting a 92% “Certified Fresh” Tomatometer rating and a 98% verified audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an “A” CinemaScore.

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, ‘AIR’ reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionised the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand.

This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Matt Damon plays maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, and Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, among others.

This marks the first time Ben Affleck has directed a feature film starring Matt Damon, with a script penned by Alex Convery. The film’s unforgettable soundtrack of ’80s hits — from Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, REO Speedwagon, The Clash, Night Ranger, Dire Straits, The Alan Parsons Project, Squeeze, and many more — is available now digitally by Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment.

.@BenAffleck and #MattDamon hit a slam dunk with this one 🏀 a film about legends made by legends

watch #AirOnPrime may 12 pic.twitter.com/1T1PQwU624 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 2, 2023

Check out the official trailer: