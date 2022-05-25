Beneficiaries of land regularisation entitled to get all rights: Indrakaran Reddy

Mancherial: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the beneficiaries of regularization of lands belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) would be entitled to get all rights over their assets. He along with the government whip Balka Suman handed over documents of ownership or Pattas to 953 beneficiaries at a programme held at Srirampur on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran said that the State government was striving for welfare of coal miners and accordingly, the lands were regularized as promised by TRS party at the time of polls to Telangana Legislative Assembly in 2018. He informed that 2,843 were dwelling in 176 acres of the coal major. Of them, 953 were given the documents, he informed.

The minister informed that the documents were granted to the occupants of RK-6, Arunakkanagar and Sundarayya colony without hassle. The recipients can sell, mortgage and transfer the assets. The documents would be given to the remaining the dwellers in phased manner once they apply for the process on online, he added.

Suman advised the occupants to apply for regularization of their lands at the earliest and get the documents. He stated that the regularisation of the lands realised one of the poll promises. He claimed that the State government sanctioned a medical college to the district to provide better medical services to the public.

Collector Bharati requested the eligible occupants to utlise the opportunity. She informed that the lands were being regularized as per norms and the government order number 76. The owners would get all legal rights once regularized.

Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham president K Venkat Rao, Naspur municipal chairman Esampeli Prabhakar, officials of SCCL Srirampur Area and many others were present.

