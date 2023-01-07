Bengali, Hindi short-films ‘Be Careful’ and ‘Panic’ chosen for UK international film festival

The two films were produced by Chaitanya Janga, directed by Suranjan Dey and presented by Varma Pakalapati under the banner of ‘Research Media Entertainments’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:14 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: The Hindi short-film ‘Panic’ and the Bengali short-film ‘Be Careful’ have been selected for the UK’s ‘Lift Off Global Network Sessions 2023’ international film festival.

According to the director and producer, the film ‘Panic’ and ‘Be Careful’ will be screened first on the festival’s online platform ‘Vimeo on Demand’. The online festival will run from January 16 to 30. ‘Panic’ and ‘Be Careful’ will be screened in the final round at Pinewood Studios in the UK and Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.

Director Suranjan Dey said, “‘Panic’ has shown some poignant moments of common people’s condition during wartime. And ‘Be Careful’ is a film rich in roaring against the cowards who want to destroy the social respect of innocent girls if the target is not met.”

Director Suranjan Dey and producer Chaitanya Janga hope that these two films will win everyone’s hearts and will be selected and acclaimed at many international film festivals.

Chaitanya Janga said on behalf of Research Media Entertainments, apart from ‘Panic’ and ‘Be Careful’, they have also produced another short-film, ‘Holiday Marriage’. Also, the short-film ‘Life By-Lane’ and a full-length film titled ‘Relationship’ will start shooting next month. These two films are also directed by Suranjan Dey.