Bengaluru blast: Hyderabad put on high alert

Apart from this, special police teams including the Task Force and Special Operations Team conducted searches at various hotels and lodges and railway and bus stations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: Following a suspected bomb blast at the Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru injuring atleast nine persons, Hyderabad Police has heightened its vigil at all public places in the city on Friday.

Apart from this, special police teams including the Task Force and Special Operations Team conducted searches at various hotels and lodges and railway and bus stations.

Local police have also conducted vehicle checking at different places in the night and frisked suspicious persons. The police are already on alert in view of the general alert given by central security agencies keeping in mind the forthcoming festivals.

“We are already on alert in view of the forthcoming festivals. However, with bomb blast taking place in Bengaluru, we have alerted all units to be on high alert,” said K.Sreenivasa Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Central Forces have also stepped up security at frisking at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. All passengers, baggage and visitors are being checked thoroughly.