Four injured in explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe

The four injured in the popular food joint Rameshwaram Cafe include three staff members and a woman customer.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 March 2024, 03:30 PM

Screengrab of a video showing the scenes at the site of explosion.

Bengaluru: At least four people, including a woman were injured in a minor blast at the popular food joint ‘Rameshwaram Cafe‘ in Whitefield’s area of Bengaluru on Friday.

According to a report on Times of India, the four injured includes three staff members and a woman customer.

The incident happened in the HAL police station area. More details on the blast are awaited.