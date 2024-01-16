Hyderabadis swarm ‘The Rameshwaram Cafe’ for free food trials ahead of opening

Videos capturing the scene, with people overflowing in the eatery, attempting to get their hands on dosas, have circulated on social media, reminiscent of past openings such as IKEA and LuLu Mall in the city.

Hyderabad: The Rameshwaram Cafe, originating from Bengaluru, is set to open its doors in Madhapur on January 19. Prior to its official launch, the cafe is currently conducting free food trials, attracting a large number of Hyderabad residents.

Netizens have expressed a mix of excitement and cynicism, with comments such as “I got flashbacks of IKEA opening in Hyderabad” and “Hyderabad…whenever something opens with hype, everyone goes there.” Some humorously noted, “Damn. Hyderabad people need to get some actual hobbies.”

The Rameshwaram Cafe has achieved success with four branches in Bengaluru and founded by Divya Raghavendra Rao and Raghavendra Rao in 2021, it expanded beyond Bengaluru for the first time with the upcoming opening in Hyderabad.

The cafe gained attention when Gary Mehigan, a judge from “MasterChef Australia” and a globally acclaimed chef, was spotted enjoying dosas at one of its outlets.