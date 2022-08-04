Beware! That ‘unpaid electricity bill’ message may be a scam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:58 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: Amid online shopping frauds, international call frauds and many other such scams, swindlers have now come up with a new method to dupe people. The latest online fraud that is doing rounds is ‘non-payment of electricity bill’.

In the last few days, many are taking to social media saying they received a message asking them to pay their pending bills or else their power supply would be disconnected. The message, with many punctuation and spelling errors, also asks targets to contact an ‘electricity officer‘ on a private number mentioned in it.

“Dear customer ur Electricity power will be disconnected. Tonight at 9:30 from electricity officer. Ur previous month bill was not update. Please immediately contact with electricity officer +91 XXXXX XXXX. Thanks. SecyGenl (sic),” the message reads.

When the victim calls up the number, fraudsters make them download the Quick Support and Any Desk applications on their phone. Soon after the victim downloads the apps and shares the screen with the fraudster, their internet banking and credit card details get stolen.

As social media got flooded with people complaining about fraudulent messages they have been receiving, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) sprang into action to spread awareness about the fraud.



“TSSPDCL will never send any website links for bill payments. Be aware of fraudulent calls or messages related to electricity bill payments. Please don’t share bank account details and OTP with others. We recommend you to use the TSSPDCL mobile app or website for bill payments,” the department said.

In case of cyber financial fraud, for immediate reporting, one can call 1930 (24*7). You can also lodge a complaint at the nearest cyber police station.