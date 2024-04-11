Confusion over power bills as TSSPDCL cites model code of conduct

The discom has said the bills were “merged” is because of the Mahabubnagar Local Authorities code of conduct.

11 April 2024

Hyderabad: A few bills, in which the TSSPDCL merged the previous month’s units, are being shared on social media by consumers, questioning the zero bills that were issued to them earlier. The discom has said the bills were “merged” is because of the Mahabubnagar Local Authorities code of conduct.

During the elections code, the TSSPDCL is not supposed to issue zero bills. However to claim that the 200 units free supply scheme was being implemented, the zero bills were issued to the consumers. Now, citing the MLC code of conduct, the TSSPDCL as a corrective measure, is adding the total units consumed in subsequent bills.

Consumers in different parts of Greater Hyderabad and a few other districts complained of such bills that include the total units consumed by them.

Prashant Varma, a X user said “One of my friends resides at Wanaparthy also encountered with the same issue. The town incharge of the electricity department said the Gruha Jyothi scheme will be implemented once the code of conduct is lifted.”

A consumer in Saroornagar received a bill of Rs.809 for the month of April. But the catch here is that the bill included last month’s bill value of Rs.262. The April month actual bill for the consumer was Rs.547 and after the March month consumption value of Rs. 262 was added, the total bill was issued for Rs. 809.

However, the TSSPDCL said the bill pertaining to Saroornagar area of Rangareddy district, where the model code of conduct for MLC election was in force.

“Hence, the Gruha Jyothi scheme could not be launched in seven districts, including Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet in March,” The TSSPDCL said on X.

The TSSPDCL further said “Due to technical glitch in the Spot Billing Machine (SBM) such erroneous bill.was generated for the consumer in March 2024 even though the scheme was not launched in these districts. The same was rectified in Electronic Billing System (EBS) software and normal bill was generated,”