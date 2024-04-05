Power dues: Uppal stadium faces blackout ahead of IPL tie

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 12:10 AM

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match on Friday, authorities of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) on Thursday cut off power supply to the Uppal stadium citing nonpayment of Rs 1.67 crore in dues by Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

However, the discom restored the supply and gave the HCA a day’s time to clear the dues, failing which power supply to the stadium will be cut off from Saturday.

This comes after the HCA turned a blind eye to the notices over pending bills sent by the electricity department. A notice regarding this was reportedly issued by TSSPDCL in February, much before the first match of the IPL began.

According to power officials, despite the pending bills, electricity was being used as usual at the stadium, following which the TSSPDCL operation Habsiguda circle stopped the power supply on Thursday afternoon.

The power department issued a notice to the HCA on February 20 asking it to clear the dues but it did not respond. It is learnt that the HCA had promised to pay the dues after the IPL match last month, but it has not done so yet, following which the power officials cut the power supply to the stadium.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the HCA has made alternative arrangements for power supply by arranging for generators to conduct the match smoothly. Earlier, a case was registered against the HCA for power theft, following which it approached the High Court. But the court ruled in favour of the electricity department.