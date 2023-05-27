BGMI release date announced, available for preload to Android users

Krafton, the developer of BGMI, said in a statement, BGMI, India's most loved battle royale title is available to preload from May 27 for all Android users

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:08 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: The popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has finally announced its release date. The game is now available for preload on Google Play Store for all Android users. However, it will be playable from May 29 onwards only. iOS users will be able to download and play the game from May 29, 2023.

Krafton, the developer of BGMI, said in a statement, “BGMI, India’s most loved battle royale title is available to preload from today, May 27 for all Android users. The game, however, will be playable from May 29 onwards only. As for iOS users, the game will be available for download and play from May 29, 2023.”

Adding said, “We once again, thank the authorities and our users for their continued support as we look forward to elevating the gaming experience for our community in India. See you on the battlegrounds!,”

So, the BGIM game will be available for iOS users from May 29 for both pkay and download.

BGMI was banned on July 28, 2022 by the India government after the company committed to comply with the country’s laws.

tags: bgmi release date India, bgmi download date, bgmi play date, bgmi android, bgmi iOS, bgmi India.

Also Read Engaged in playing PUBG, two boys run over by train in Mathura